On Feb. 16, the New York City Campaign Finance Board (NYCCFB) approved a total of $18,660,290 in matching funds – the largest single public funds payment since the 2021 election cycle began.
The payments are based on the campaign finance disclosure reports the candidates filed in January. Candidates received matching funds based on how much money they raised from small donors between July 2020 and Jan. 2021.
A total of five citywide candidates qualified for matching funds. Mayoral candidate Scott Stringer received $1,176,714, while Eric Adams received $788,443. In the Comptroller race, the three qualifying candidates were Zachary Iscol, Brad Lander and Brian Benjamin – receiving $1,401,582, $518,012 and $329,188, respectively.
Four out of six of the Manhattan Borough President race qualified for matching funds: Mark Levine, Ben Kallos, Elizabeth Caputo and Lindsey Boylan. For more details about the matching funds in that race, click here.
A total of 107 City Council candidates qualified for matching funds, 19 of which hailed from Manhattan. Of those, District 5 candidate Julie Menin and District 6 candidate Jeffrey Omura received the maximum possible payout of $160,444.
The next round of public funds payments is slated for March 15, 2021.
Candidate Overview
|Office
|Candidate
|Payment on Feb. 16
|Mayor
|Scott Stringer
|$1,176,714
|Mayor
|Eric Adams
|$788,443
|Comptroller
|Zachary Iscol
|$1,401,582
|Comptroller
|Brad Lander
|$518,012
|Comptroller
|Brian Benjamin
|$329,188
|Manhattan BP
|Mark Levine
|$1,116,087
|Manhattan BP
|Ben Kallos
|$393,794
|Manhattan BP
|Elizabeth Caputo
|$303,358
|Manhattan BP
|Lindsey Boylan
|$259,783
|City Council District 1
|Susan Lee
|$81,442
|City Council District 3
|Leslie Boghosian Murphy
|$78,105
|City Council District 5
|Billy Freeland
|$21,690
|City Council District 5
|Rebecca Lamorte
|$50,308
|City Council District 5
|Tricia Shimamura
|$51,368
|City Council District 5
|Julie Menin
|$160,444
|City Council District 5
|Christopher Sosa
|$64,060
|City Council District 6
|David Gold
|$55,586
|City Council District 6
|Sara Lind
|$40,265
|City Council District 6
|Jeffrey Omura
|$160,444
|City Council District 7
|Stacy Lynch
|$104,295
|City Council District 7
|Maria Ordonez
|$57,897
|City Council District 7
|Corey Ortega
|$130,344
|City Council District 7
|Luis Tejada
|$148,732
|City Council District 8
|Diana Ayala
|$35,690
|City Council District 9
|Joshua Clennon
|$72,945
|City Council District 9
|William Council
|$51,756
|City Council District 10
|Angela Fernandez
|$52,463
|City Council District 10
|Josue Perez
|$24,268
