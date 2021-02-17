On Feb. 16, the New York City Campaign Finance Board (NYCCFB) approved a total of $18,660,290 in matching funds – the largest single public funds payment since the 2021 election cycle began.

The payments are based on the campaign finance disclosure reports the candidates filed in January. Candidates received matching funds based on how much money they raised from small donors between July 2020 and Jan. 2021.

A total of five citywide candidates qualified for matching funds. Mayoral candidate Scott Stringer received $1,176,714, while Eric Adams received $788,443. In the Comptroller race, the three qualifying candidates were Zachary Iscol, Brad Lander and Brian Benjamin – receiving $1,401,582, $518,012 and $329,188, respectively.

Four out of six of the Manhattan Borough President race qualified for matching funds: Mark Levine, Ben Kallos, Elizabeth Caputo and Lindsey Boylan. For more details about the matching funds in that race, click here.

A total of 107 City Council candidates qualified for matching funds, 19 of which hailed from Manhattan. Of those, District 5 candidate Julie Menin and District 6 candidate Jeffrey Omura received the maximum possible payout of $160,444.

The next round of public funds payments is slated for March 15, 2021.

Candidate Overview

Office Candidate Payment on Feb. 16 Mayor Scott Stringer $1,176,714 Mayor Eric Adams $788,443 Comptroller Zachary Iscol $1,401,582 Comptroller Brad Lander $518,012 Comptroller Brian Benjamin $329,188 Manhattan BP Mark Levine $1,116,087 Manhattan BP Ben Kallos $393,794 Manhattan BP Elizabeth Caputo $303,358 Manhattan BP Lindsey Boylan $259,783 City Council District 1 Susan Lee $81,442 City Council District 3 Leslie Boghosian Murphy $78,105 City Council District 5 Billy Freeland $21,690 City Council District 5 Rebecca Lamorte $50,308 City Council District 5 Tricia Shimamura $51,368 City Council District 5 Julie Menin $160,444 City Council District 5 Christopher Sosa $64,060 City Council District 6 David Gold $55,586 City Council District 6 Sara Lind $40,265 City Council District 6 Jeffrey Omura $160,444 City Council District 7 Stacy Lynch $104,295 City Council District 7 Maria Ordonez $57,897 City Council District 7 Corey Ortega $130,344 City Council District 7 Luis Tejada $148,732 City Council District 8 Diana Ayala $35,690 City Council District 9 Joshua Clennon $72,945 City Council District 9 William Council $51,756 City Council District 10 Angela Fernandez $52,463 City Council District 10 Josue Perez $24,268